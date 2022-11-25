The Fraternity club's love story with football is not a new found one, it dates back to the 1980s.
Fairy Meadow's Fraternity Club is known to stream every FIFA World Cup match for football lovers to enjoy in company of like-minded fans, whether it's the middle of the night or the crack of dawn.
General manager Greg Field said with the club's Italian background, it has always been a focal point for soccer in the Illawarra.
READ MORE: For Australia, it all comes down to this
"The number of people interested in the sport has definitely grown over the 40 years of us streaming the games years, the World Cup is always a big event for us," Mr Field said.
Mr Field reckons 2014 to be their biggest year with a couple thousand people rocking up to cheer for their teams.
"We have a huge Italian fan base in Wollongong and in 2014 Italy played well. The second biggest cohort of fans is Australian fans," he said.
The Fraternity Club will be streaming all World Cup games and are asking people to be a part of this exciting experience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.