When you think of strikes and industrial action what's the first thing that comes to your mind?
Workers taking to the streets to keep up with the cost of living? Nurses and teachers walking out of their hospitals and schools demanding more staff?
Or maybe coal miners, steel and maritime workers asking for job security and a fair share of the billions of dollars of profits that their employers make each year?
You might be surprised to know that the biggest 'strikes' are not initiated by workers but by their bosses.
How so? Let me explain.
Did you hear the story about Svitzer tugs - the subsidiary of the global giant Maersk?
Just last week they threatened to do the unthinkable, and issued lockout notices to their employees in ports across the country covering 95 per cent of all port trade coming in and out of Australia.
In plain English, they called an indefinite 'bosses strike' effectively blockading our island nation from importing and exporting virtually everything we sell and consume.
That is, steel, coal, iron ore, grain, cars, tv's, computers, building materials, hospital equipment, medicine, clothes, food, furniture and yes, our Christmas presents too.
Why? To force their workers to sign on the dotted line and to accept radical changes to their workplace agreement in order to boost their profits.
Profits extracted from what is a monopoly market position in Australia's now mostly privatised ports.
It seems that a $52 billion profit in two years is not enough for this Danish based multinational and that they were prepared to take the Australian people hostage and post a ransom note to the government to get their way.
Luckily, the Fair Work Commission did not reward them and shredded their ransom note.
Unfortunately, however, this decision from the Full Bench of the Commission has been the exception rather than the rule thanks to the one-sided workplace laws we have in Australia laws which will hopefully be amended in the near future.
Remember Qantas? They had form even before they lost your luggage, cancelled your flights, sacked half their workforce and spent $2 billion of our taxes.
It wasn't that long ago when they took the gold medal for dummy spits and grounded their (read our) entire fleet even while many aircraft were still in the air!
Can you imagine what would have happened if flight and ground crews and their unions took that action?
Well for a start I would be writing this article from Long Bay and the RAAF would still be flying the commercial planes in this country.
But it's not just big business that is getting bolshie. The NSW Government had to have a crack as well in its perpetual war on essential workers.
One night this year, the NSW Transport Minister decided to go to bed early and get some shut eye while his lieutenants decided it would be cool to shut down the entire train fleet the next morning without warning to either their own workers or commuters.
Yep, that worked. Nobel prizes all round.
As dramatic and significant as these examples appear they are only the tip of the iceberg. The big guns are concealed.
That is because they are not called strikes.
But if you really think about it, what is the difference when Bonds shuts down its Australian factories and takes them offshore to access cheaper and exploitable labour markets?
Or when the world oil bosses cartel, OPEC, periodically strangles the supply of oil?
Or when the stock market crashes after big investors withdraw trillions of dollars and start a run? Is this not a capital strike?
About now you might be expecting a big conspiracy to be dropped into this yarn. Rest easy. There is no conspiracy. The system is working as intended.
The difference between workers striking to advance their interests and big business striking to advance their profits is very much an intentional double standard.
The difference between workers striking to advance their interests and big business striking to advance their profits is very much an intentional double standard.
We are all taught from a very young age to accept that corporations have a legitimate right to withdraw their capital and run or not run their business as they fit unlike the rest of who are portrayed as industrial terrorists when we do the same with our labour.
The bottom line?
When workers withdraw their labour we call it a strike.
When bosses withdraw their capital we call it business as usual.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.