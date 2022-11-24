Budding young artists are being invited to design the cover of Shellharbour Council's new youth plan.
Shellharbour City Council is calling on young people aged 16 to 24 to submit an artwork around the theme "Young Shellharbour - How We Live, Grow and Play" to coincide with the new Shellharbour Youth Plan.
The competition is open to anyone who lives, works or studies in Shellharbour local government area. The winner will receive $500 and their artwork will feature on the cover of the youth plan.
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer said the theme could reflect the diversity of local young people, their interests and achievements, or how young people live, grow and play at different locations across the LGA.
"The competition provides local young people the opportunity to showcase their art, expand their audience reach and earn some money in the process," he said.
"Our young community is bursting with talent and bright ideas for the future, and this is a wonderful opportunity to share their work and ideas of our city."
Entries close at midnight on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
Shellharbour Youth Plan is a whole-of-community plan that aims to help everyone contribute to a supportive community for young people.
The plan has a number of priorities under three themes: Live, Grow and Play.
Details: Find out more about the art competition here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
