A Wollongong magistrate has been proven correct after a man he sent to prison for 18 months was sentenced to a jail term in the community on appeal.
Clintan Clifford Camara, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of affray resulting from a brawl outside the Mr Crown nightclub and one count of intimidation following threats made outside Port Kembla Courthouse.
In October, Wollongong Magistrate Daryl Pearce sentenced Clifford Camara to 18 months in prison with a nine month non parole period. Clifford Camara avoided prison, as his lawyer Caitlin Drabble immediately lodged an appeal.
At the time, Mr Pearce said it was likely Clifford Camara's sentence would be reduced on appeal.
"There is a reasonable prospect of success, anyone in the District Court has a good chance of success," he said.
"That's the way it's gone for years and I don't suspect it will change."
On Thursday, that prediction was borne out.
Judge Andrew Haesler set aside the prison sentence and imposed a community corrections order of 17 months from Thursday. Clifford Camara will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.
"The steps being taken by Clifford Camara to establish himself and lead a normal community life should not be interrupted by further custody," Mr Haesler said.
"I believe community safety is best served by him serving his sentence in the community, and putting something back by 100 hours of community service."
The punishment follows Clifford Camara's role in a brawl in November 2021.
About 1.10am on Saturday November 27, Clifford Camara left the nightclub on Crown Street and saw a fight that had broken out between a group across the road.
Clifford Camara and two female friends watched the tussle and Clifford Camara walked around where the fight was happening as it spilled onto the street.
Camara got involved by speaking to those fighting before one of his companions pushed a man in the group.
Camara then went to his friend's Mazda 3, parked behind the Harp Hotel, and rummaged through the vehicle, before he opened the boot. He then removed a baseball bat and ran back to where the fight was occurring outside Mr Crown.
By that time, Clifford Camara's two companions had become involved in the brawl.
When Clifford Camara returned to the fight, he took the bat in both hands and hit a man five times with the bat in the upper body and head.
As the brawl continued on Crown Street, security guards from Mr Crown attempted to remove the bat from Clifford Camara's hands and separate him from the fracas.
Security walked Clifford Camara away from the fight and he was joined by his two companions who all got back into their car and drove off.
The intimidation charge resulted from September 1, 2020 when Clifford Camara was in a matter in Port Kembla court where two victims were also present.
During the lunch break, the two victims left the court house and walked towards Port Kembla town centre on Military Road.
As they approached Allan Street, one of the pair looked up to check for traffic and saw a vehicle coming towards him that had been involved in offences he was currently at court for.
The victims saw Clifford Camara in the front passenger seat and as the vehicle came closer, Clifford Camara stuck his left arm out of the car and stuck his left hand middle finger out at the two people.
When court resumed, the pair told police what had happened, telling police they were worried that Clifford Camara would do that while before the court.
At the conclusion of the day in court, police arrested Clifford Camara and took him to Port Kembla police station.
Mr Haesler said with Clifford Camara employed, supporting his family and engaging in drug rehabilitation, while a jail term would be "justified", a sentence served in the community would be more appropriate.
