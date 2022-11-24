Illawarra Mercury
Clintan Clifford Camara has sentenced reduced for affray, intimidation

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 4:17pm
Clintan Clifford Camara will serve his jail sentence in the community to continue his rehabilitation.

A Wollongong magistrate has been proven correct after a man he sent to prison for 18 months was sentenced to a jail term in the community on appeal.

