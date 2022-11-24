In the early hours of the morning, Milly Formby took off into the sky in what she describes as her "flying motorbike".
The zoologist and pilot flew from Moruya to Wollongong in her Microlight - a type of powered hang glider attached to three wheels - all in the name of raising awareness of shorebirds.
"Microlights are bit like a flying motorbike in the sky," she told the Mercury after completing the 23rd leg of her epic solo journey from Perth.
The 42-year-old became enamoured by shorebirds about a decade ago, after discovering the migratory species - some as small as a Tim Tam - can fly 5000 kilometres in one go.
And now she has dedicated herself to flying across the country, stopping at rural and remote schools along the way to provide free STEM classes about how to protect the vulnerable bird.
"To find out they are listed as endangered or critically endangered and yet hardly anybody has head about them, I thought 'wow, I really need to do something about this,'" Milly said.
Shorebirds impressively connect 23 countries and three continents through their migration, Milly said.
"It's a great doorway in talking about how we're connected to the natural environment," she said. "It shows that looking after our wetlands here in Australia can have an impact on an international scale."
Five months into the journey on her tiny craft, Milly has spotted pods of whales and wedge-tailed eagles.
Enduring her fair share of turbulence along the way, she was delighted to report a change in speed for her South Coast trip which was equal parts "steady and beautiful".
Milly will jet off tomorrow on the 24th leg of her journey, where she will land at Lake Macquarie.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
