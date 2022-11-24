Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Why pilot and zoologist Milly Formby flew her Microlight from Moruya to Wollongong

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 24 2022 - 8:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the early hours of the morning, Milly Formby took off into the sky in what she describes as her "flying motorbike".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.