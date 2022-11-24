Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong man encourages checking for asbestos in houses older than 1990

Zaina A Sayeda
Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 5:30pm
James Vincent at a property covered in asbestos. Picture by Robert Peet

A Wollongong man is encouraging people to look within their homes for traces of asbestos after he found the deadly carcinogen stored in roofs and being used in veggie gardens in homes last year.

