A Wollongong man is encouraging people to look within their homes for traces of asbestos after he found the deadly carcinogen stored in roofs and being used in veggie gardens in homes last year.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation's Illegal Dumping Prevention Coordinator James Vincent is all about warning people of the hazardous building material during Asbestos Awareness Week.
Mr Vincent believes all houses built before 1990 have a very high chance of having asbestos somewhere on the property.
"I recommend having them checked out, most of the times the asbestos has been covered up, you can also find it in the hot water system or even in the vinyl flooring," he said.
Exposure to asbestos is known to kill 4000 Australians every year.
"I don't like to say it but most of the times, it will end up in the bush or in the red bin or even worse - people end up using it as something else within their homes," Mr Vincent said.
He is encouraging Illawarra residents to have an asbestos plan before renovating.
"You need to plan what you're going to do if you find out there is asbestos in your house while renovating, it's important to know the process," he said.
"You can check with local council on what the rules are around disposal of asbestos but roughly up to 10 square metres can be removed by you with advised precautions and anything above that should be done by licensed removalists."
