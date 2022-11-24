What steps will you take to end violence against women? Editorial

Today is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Remember that, because it's important. Today also marks 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Again, remember this, but also take these 16 days as an opportunity to make a change.
As you read today's Illawarra Mercury, please take a moment, no matter how uncomfortable it is for you, to consider your role in ending violence against women.
Perhaps it's teaching your children how to manage their emotions, maybe it's recognising your unconscious bias, or it could be calling out sexist and discriminatory language.
We live in a society where one in three women has experienced gender-based violence, and we all play a role in that.
We see the results of this every day in our work. Our court reporters every day listen with broken hearts to stories of domestic violence, where often the perpetrators were once victims themselves. We spend time carefully considering how to report these stories in a way that shines a light on abuse and protects the victims' identity and dignity.
It's a difficult line to tread, and as we've said before, we don't always get it right. But as a team, we're committed to understanding our role in ending violence against women.
We will continue to have the uncomfortable conversations required to make change happen.
So today, open your mind to your role in our society, and take a step to make a change, no matter how small.
- Gayle Tomlinson
