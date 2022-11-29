Reminder to parents, don't start Christmas traditions you can't keep

Last year, after my eldest daughter couldn't even see her grandmothers on her third birthday due to COVID lockdowns, we went all out for Christmas.
The tree was up as soon as the calendar turned to December. I started the tradition of handing out an advent box on December full of decorations, pyjamas, hot chocolate, Christmas t-shirts and books.
We had advent calendars, plural, - one with chocolate, one with books - and multiple Christmas movie nights. We made gingerbread and let her stay up way too late to go and see the lights displays, and left sweets and carrots out for Santa and the reindeers.
And, on Christmas morning, my children awoke to find not only their presents, but a floury sprinkling of "snow" - complete with boot and hoof prints at the base of our fireplace and front door.
This year, after a year of returning to work from maternity leave and juggling a horrendous winter illness season on very little sleep thanks to an increasingly wilful and sleepless toddler, I am tired - and very much regretting the standard I set last year.
Especially the snow.
But, rest assured, on December 24, I will be outside with my stencils and sieve again - because I have learnt that once something is a Christmas tradition, it's unstoppable.
In other words, don't start something unless you plan to continue doing it for the next few years - or maybe even longer.
Due to my mum's enthusiastic encouragement, me and my brother would still put out Christmas stockings and sacks well into high school. Even as a teenager, he'd come and wake me up early before we woke up our parents to open our presents - well after the magic of Santa had become a children's fairytale.
Every year, there was a mango and some chocolate coins at the bottom of our stockings.
Over the years, Santa's preferences changed, and milk and mince pies morphed into Tia Maria and boozy Christmas cake. But every year, my mum would get out the same silver tray and leave a candle lit on the dining room table as we went to bed on Christmas Eve (and actually, she still does, with a glass of rose these days).
Only now, with my own kids, do I really understand why she's kept doing it.
Until my dad died, he'd always procure a special spread of oysters, prawns and Balmain bugs for our Christmas lunch table (his other main traditions, which I also miss, were outlandish, impractical presents and a midday nap that went on way too long which inevitably made him cranky while he rushed to prepare the roast pork for our extended family dinner).
Now, peeling prawns for my kids on Xmas day might be messy and time consuming, but it also makes me happy/sad as I wish that dad was here to do it.
Even as I'm quietly freaking out that it's about to be December, traditions of Christmases past tug at my heart.
Happily, they don't even have to be extravagant to be meaningful. I have friends who started wrapping a banana up when their daughter was a baby and they didn't want her to miss out on unwrapping delicious food when her older cousins got chocolates. Every year now, there's a bendy banana shaped gift under the tree.
This week, you'll find me busily hanging decorations, filling up Christmas boxes and probably doing a late night supermarket run to get advent calendars for December 1.
As we're trying not to buy too much new, my youngest daughter will use my own childhood Santa sack, which my mum has kept all this time. And there will be mangos at the bottom of my kids' stockings.
Christmas traditions are a form of time travel, a link to the past and the people left back there.
And, just as my mum still puts out a shining tray and candle, I know one day I'll even look back fondly on having to conjure up midsummer Christmas morning snow.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.