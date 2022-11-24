When the Socceroos take on Tunisia on Saturday evening (AEDT) there will be next to no room for error in pursuit of their mission of progressing to the round of 16.
For 20-25 odd minutes against France - the current world champions - the Socceroos were the better side and were rewarded with an early lead thanks to a Craig Goodwin strike.
The 4-1 result has left them with an easy equation. Win against Tunisia and the hope of progressing further than the group stages - something the Socceroos have only done once in five previous attempts - is very much alive. Draw or even worse lose, then there will be next to no chance of salvation.
Socceroos left-back Joel King said that despite the fact the side were left annoyed that they did not capitalise on a golden opportunity to get a win first up against France, the early performance would give them confidence.
"Without a doubt the squad were disappointed with the result," King told the Mercury.
"I believe as a whole we showed that we have enough quality to compete with the best of the best. It's just a few mistakes that we have to eliminate. I think we should be confident going into these next two games."
Out of France, Denmark [the other side in Australia's group] and Tunisia, it is the latter than most Socceroos fans would know the least about due to the fact that most players for Les Bleues and the Danes are playing for the top club teams in the world.
As a result, King said that whilst the side would back themselves more than they did against France, they would also be weary of the relative unknown.
"Looking towards to Tunisia we are feeling confident," he said.
"We know they have much more quality then some might believe so there's no chance we're taking them lightly and it's going to need a big performance from each and everyone of us to secure a win.
"I believe if we can play like we did in the first half an hour of the France game for larger parts of the Tunisia game we should be fine. The boys just need to keep their belief and confidence and play like we know we can," King added.
It remains to be seen whether coach Graham Arnold will stick with a similar side to France with many on the pitch being sensational for the beginning but falling away in the last hour of the match.
After chasing the French around - particularly in the second half - there would be some tired bodies in the squad, meaning a re-shuffle may be on the cards. Players like Jason Cummings and Awer Mabil could start.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
