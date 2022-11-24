A boy has been has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after crashing his trail bike in Camden on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to the Camden Bypass following reports a trail bike rider had hit a concrete barrier and a fence before falling onto the concrete ground.
Police arrived to find a 16-year-old boy suffering serious head and facial injuries.
Attending officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived and the patient was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.
Police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle crash.
Officers are calling for anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact Camden police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
