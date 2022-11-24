Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Teen in critical condition after crashing trail bike in Camden

Updated November 25 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The teenage boy was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition. File picture.

A boy has been has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after crashing his trail bike in Camden on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.