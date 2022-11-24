The Illawarra chapter of the Property Council has joined calls for affordable housing to be the key issue for the region in the upcoming state election.
Michelle Guido, Property Council regional director said affordable housing was one of five priorities as Labor and the Coalition prepare their election pitches to voters.
"In order to keep our region booming, we have five key election priorities that the incoming NSW Government should deliver on to ensure future growth and prosperity," she said.
"The challenge is to take advantage of these economic drivers while still retaining the Illawarra Shoalhaven's distinctive character and creating greater local communities."
The top five priorities for the property lobby group in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region are:
On Wednesday, the peak business group for the region, Business Illawarra highlighted affordable housing as the number one challenge for the region's economy.
The squeeze on existing affordable housing stock is being exacerbated by the continued pull of the region as one of the top five destinations for regional movers. According to the Regional movers Index for the September quarter, Wollongong was one of the top five destinations for those leaving the capital city, after the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Greater Geelong and ahead of Newcastle.
Driving this, according to the report, was the demand for workers in the region, with 3165 job vacancies in the September quarter.
However, for businesses looking to fill those jobs, a lack of affordable housing is cited as the primary reason why jobs remain unfilled.
In addition to housing, Ms Guido said the region would need to start building the infrastructure needed to be a key nodes in the six cities region.
