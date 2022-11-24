Illawarra Mercury
Property Council election priorities highlight affordable housing

Connor Pearce
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:42am
Michelle Guido, Property Council regional director, said transport infrastructure and housing are key priorities for the region. Picture by Adam McLean

The Illawarra chapter of the Property Council has joined calls for affordable housing to be the key issue for the region in the upcoming state election.

