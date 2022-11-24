All new with a beach view

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Stunning facade, protected ocean views and impressive features throughout are just the beginning of what you'll no doubt appreciate once you inspect this property.
However, the endless lifestyle benefits of such a location would only be possible to appreciate, once you've moved in.
This impressive beachside residence is situated across from reserve providing access to Woonona Beach and protecting the ocean view.
Upstairs you'll discover an open living, that flows onto the generous alfresco with outdoor kitchen.
The master bedroom is also upstairs while the remaining bedrooms are on the entry level.
Timber flooring features prominently throughout and there are two stunningly finished bathrooms and a third toilet.
It has excellent outdoor areas when considering the upstairs alfresco and easy care rear yard.
The home enjoys an impressive modern contemporary design with a combination of timber, glass and vertical cladding featured.
Set on an easy care, low maintenance Torrens Title allotment, with a bus stop practically at your doorstep and train station less than 1km away.
Government and non-government schools are also within 600m to 2km.
*All figures are approximate
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
