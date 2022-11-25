Northern Districts captain Jackson Stewart believes his side needs to lift another gear as they look to secure their second win of the Cricket Illawarra Men's One-Day Premiership on Saturday.
After claiming the Twenty20 title in October, the Butchers dropped the opening two one-day matches of their campaign but returned to the winner's circle with a four-wicket victory over Helensburgh last weekend.
However, Stewart said the team needed to improve in all facets of the game as they prepare to host Keira at Hollymount Park.
"At this stage of the season, you worry more about your performance than necessarily your results. We've still got a lot to improve on in our performance, but it is important to get a couple of points, so we need to carry that on going forward," Stewart said.
"We're looking for more consistency with our bowling and fielding. We've struggled with some player unavailability recently, so we haven't had our strongest bowling line-up, but it's about making sure we have five or six bowling options that stick to a plan and do the job all day.
"The batting has been okay, though the first week we scored 190 and had it chased down. Last week we had a bit of a shocker and got the win, but again we need more consistency. We've relied on Justin Brancato and Archie Harrison the last couple of weeks, so it's about getting similar contributions from other players as well."
Standing in their way is a Lions outfit which has also had a mixed start to the one-day competition.
Keira fell in round one to Dapto before bouncing back to thump Corrimal by nine wickets the following week. They then lost a thriller to Wollongong last Saturday, with the Lighthouse Keepers holding on to win by six runs.
Stewart said the Butchers remained wary of their opponents on Saturday.
"I think they're in a pretty similar position to us at the start of the season. Both teams have lost a couple of players by the looks of things, but they're traditionally quite a strong club," he said.
"Mitch Hearn and Rhys Voysey are key for Keira. They're both really experienced cricketers and have played significant representative cricket, so if we can keep them quite, we'll go a long way towards winning."
Elsewhere, Balgownie and Wollongong will look to strengthen their position at the top of the Cricket Illawarra ladder when they meet Dapto and Wests Illawarra respectively on Saturday. The unbeaten Magpies are hosting the Canaries at Judy Masters Oval, and the Lighthouse Keepers will travel to Figtree to face Wests.
Corrimal will aim to notch up their first victory of the 50-over campaign when they host Port Kembla at King George V while Helensburgh will tackle University at Rex Jackson Oval in the last game.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.