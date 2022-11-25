His target was Greg Taylor's Down by the Lake with Liz and Phil, two figures on a bench beside Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra in 1995. Trouble sprung from the fact this particular Liz wore a crown, making her the (now late) Queen, the figure beside her Prince Philip. The two were naked, wrinkled, completely un-regal. The lake was Ruxton's suggested murder site for the artist, not the only death threat the artist reported.