An exhibition curator has made a 'pink-y' promise, she's going to make all Wollongong gallery visitors fall in love with the ... colour pink.
Sally Gray has long been intrigued by different colours and how they're perceived by society and her interest has brought her to the artsy-town Wollongong.
The Melbourne resident will have her exhibition, Thinking Through Pink, on display at the Wollongong Art Gallery from 2 pm on December 4 to March 5.
"This is all about colour and how people think of colour and have their reservations about certain colours. A lot of times people are afraid of bright colours and think it is a good taste to stay away from them," Ms Gray said.
Read More: New exhibition sparked by pandemic
Ms Gray believes the colour pink has always been associated with femininity and softness and through this exhibition she's explored the various associations in different periods of history.
"I chose things from the 18th, 19th and 20th century from the Powerhouse museum and I chose a whole lot of work from the Wollongong Art Gallery, that is mostly paintings, and a bit of sculpture."
"I also invited some contemporary artists to be included as well, some with decorative arts and some are more conventional paintings," she said.
The exhibition will be officially launched by Powerhouse CEO Lisa Havilah with opening remarks from Lord Mayor Cr Gordon Bradbery AM.
Ms Gray is urging art-lovers to raid their wardrobe for the pinkest outfit and rock up to the art gallery to "embrace the pleasure of pink".
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.