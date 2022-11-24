Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Thinking Through Pink - Wollongong Art Gallery's latest exhibition

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exhibition curator Sally Gray. Supplied picture

An exhibition curator has made a 'pink-y' promise, she's going to make all Wollongong gallery visitors fall in love with the ... colour pink.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.