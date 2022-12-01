An Illawarra charity is seeking donations of items for its Christmas hampers after facing unprecedented demand for help from those doing it tough this year.
Steph MacLeod is the director of Kind Hearts Illawarra, which she founded in 2017 with two others, including son Josh, after the charity they volunteered with for many years folded. It runs a weekly outreach service and provides up to 80 hampers a week to its regular clients.
Ms MacLeod said they were struggling to keep up due to unprecedented demand from those in need.
"I have been doing this for 11 years; as Kind Hearts since 2017, [but] it's just getting worse," she said.
"We have just been getting absolutely inundated since COVID. Even the last couple of weeks it has been just so full-on."
Kind Hearts is a not-for-profit organisation that assists those in need through a number of services, including the long-running outreach service at Wollongong's MacCabe Park every Thursday night from 5.30pm-8.30pm, which feeds up to 80 people.
Ms MacLeod was part of the previous MacCabe Park outreach service.
"When the charity that operated it folded I just thought we can't leave these people. We have formed these bonds with these people and especially the foster kids that used to come down to the park," she said.
"So the following week a group of volunteers bought drinks and food out of their own money, packed it into their own vehicles and drove down to the park and set up a little fold up table and got to work."
This year, after receiving support through Energy Australia's workplace giving program, they added a second dinner service on Tuesday nights, supporting up to 40 people.
"We provide a friendly environment for those in need to seek assistance. We provide hot meals, drinks, food hampers, hygiene packs, towels, clothes, blankets, or maybe just a cuppa and a friendly chat.
"We also provide information of the various services that are available for those in need."
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the charity has also provided hampers to those in need, many of whom have disabilities.
Thanks to a partnership with OzHarvest, Ms MacLeod receives a delivery of fresh fruit and vegetables each Thursday morning, which volunteers pack into hampers and distribute to clients. The charity even delivers to those who cannot pick them up themselves.
The charity has received a number of awards, including The Centre of Volunteering's Volunteer Team of the Year for the Illawarra, while Josh received its Young Volunteer of the Year Award for the region and recently received a certificate of recognition from the Wollongong Lord Mayor.
More recently, Kind Hearts Illawarra has partnered with Corrimal High School and Ray White Dapto & Horsley to collect non-perishable items, including specialty Christmas food that doesn't need to be refrigerated, for hampers.
They hope to receive enough donations to fill 50 to 80 Christmas hampers, which will be handed out to its regular clients at a Christmas party on December 22. Clients will also receive a meal and a gift.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
