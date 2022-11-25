Bulls, riders and country music fans will pile into WIN Entertainment Centre in March for Wollongong's Rodeo 4 life, all in the name of organ donation.
Between the crooning of Australian country icon Adam Brand and the sounds of wild bulls bucking off their riders, organiser Doug Vickers said audiences are in for not just a bull ride or a singing performance, but a "real show".
For Mr Vickers, the cause behind Rodeo 4 life is close to home - he himself received a life-saving liver transplant in 2015.
Since then, he's been a staunch advocate for organ donation, and the Rodeo 4 Life was borne of his desire to give back.
The rodeo concert will raise money for the Royal Prince Alfred Transplant Institute, who are doing "life-changing" research in the field of organ donation by finding ways to keep organs viable outside the body, and regenerate them once they're removed.
"Without the expertise of these people, I'd be far gone by now," he said.
"They've gone ahead in leaps and bounds over the years," Mr Vickers said.
For the Wagga local, blending bull riding and country music was a sure-fire way to turn heads and dig into his own experience - his family have been involved in rodeos since 1948.
Among the thousands who will pack into WIN stadium in March to watch the show, Mr Vickers said he'd take it as a success if he turned even a handful to tick the organ donation box.
"If we can get even two people to be a donor after the show, they'll go on to save five or six lives with their organ donations," he said.
Rodeo 4 Life will be held on March 25, 2023 at Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
