Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rodeo 4 Life to return to WIN Entertainment Centre in March

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jono Couling at Rodeo 4 Life in 2019. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Bulls, riders and country music fans will pile into WIN Entertainment Centre in March for Wollongong's Rodeo 4 life, all in the name of organ donation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.