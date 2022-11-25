Cop reunites with family after rushed roadside delivery

Forget the roadside breath test, it was a roadside baby delivery for one police officer.
He may have been conducting stationary speed enforcement duties at Ingleburn but Senior Constable Tim Burnett soon turned into amateur ambo.
When a car pulled up next to him on Williamson Road, Ingleburn early afternoon on October 8, little did Tim know he'd help deliver a beautiful baby girl.
And in a matter of minutes.
A month later - in a far less stressful situation - Tim reunited with proud parents Sela and Eugene Uiliata at their Sydney home and met their beautiful daughter, Winter.
"Officers often have rewarding moments in their careers - and it really doesn't get much better than delivering a baby during a shift," a police spokesperson said.
"Fortunately, Tim has decided to remain with the NSWPF rather than changing careers to become an obstetrician."
He continues to work with the Georges River Highway Patrol
