Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

No end in sight for the Illawarra's exhausted flood crews

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES members from Wollongong, Dapto, Shellharbour and Nowra were deployed in Eugowra. Picture supplied.

Flooding in NSW is expected to continue until 2023, leaving flood-fatigued communities and exhausted emergency services crews with no choice but to keep battling through disaster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.