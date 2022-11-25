Flooding in NSW is expected to continue until 2023, leaving flood-fatigued communities and exhausted emergency services crews with no choice but to keep battling through disaster.
SES Wollongong Deputy Unit Commander Andrew Short said relentless flooding for more than a year has been a huge resource demand for the SES locally and statewide.
The SES has declared the latest flood response the largest in the state's history, as volunteers and staff across emergency agencies pool their resources to assist thousands in flood-ravaged towns.
"It's the scale, in time and size, of the flood that makes it really challenging," Mr Short said.
Wollongong-based firefighter and water-rescue technician Stuart James said his Fire and Rescue colleagues have seen "no end" to flood call-outs across the state since the Black Summer bush fires in the summer of 2019-2020.
"The calls just keep coming - our flood technicians are starting to wear out," he said.
"In fire fighting, we're prepared for anything and everything, but there's been no end to it since the bush fires - we've had two-and-half years of flood deployment."
Mr James said fire fighters have responded to more "big jobs" over the past three years, and as extreme weather events become more intense, the number is only set to increase.
