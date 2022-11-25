Wollongong's annual kids book drive contribution begins to pile up

It's Wollongong's annual book drive with a difference and contributions received a healthy top-up thanks to Wests Illawarra.
The initiative, run by Wollongong MP Paul Scully and now in its fifth year, collects books for children in kindergarten, year 1 and year 2 to read over the summer holidays.
After making a significant contribution last year, Wests Illawarra backed it up with books valued at $2000 on Thursday.
"This donation will go a long way to helping lots of local kids to develop their love of reading and help their imaginations run wild during the summer holidays," Wests Illawarra and Port Kembla Golf Club CEO, Danny Munk said.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully was delighted by the club's generosity.
"It's great to have the support of Wests Illawarra for the book drive again this year - this is starting a fantastic tradition for the club.
"Developing literacy skills at a young age and developing a love of reading embeds a life-long skill and helps to improve student education outcomes.
"Sadly though, many local kids don't have many books at home to read and share and this book drive helps to change that and hopefully, helps to change lives in the process.
"The response to the book drive has been incredibly strong this year straight off the bat, and I never cease to be amazed by the generosity of our community," Mr Scully said.
New books, good quality used books, and book vouchers can be donated by Friday, 9 December 2022 to Mr Scully's office at Shop 2, 51 Crown St, Wollongong, or his office can be contacted to make other arrangements.
