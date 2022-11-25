A Stanwell Park architect will spent up to two years and four months behind bars after a family member discovered his cache of child pornography on his home-office computer.
Karl Edward White, 44, was led out of Wollongong District Court in handcuffs by correctional staff after being sentenced to 28 months in jail, with a non parole period of one year and two months.
White had pleaded guilty to one count of possess child abuse material after a family member tipped off Wollongong police, having found a folder on White's home-office computer depicting child abuse.
At 2pm on January 2, 2021, white White was asleep on the couch, the family member went to White's home office in the converted garage of his Stanwell Park home.
The family member logged on to the most recent user profile and saw a folder. The family member opened the folder and saw images of children in various states of undress.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong District Court, this left the family member "shocked and horrified".
The family member called close family and friends in a state of distress, before calling Wollongong police that afternoon.
Later that evening, police arrived at White's Stanwell Park home and searched the computer. Documents state White was affected by alcohol at the time.
White told police another computer was his normal computer, but when police went to the computer where the family member had found child pornography, White tried to remove a USB and said "can I at least get some work files from it first", to which police responded, "I thought it wasn't your computer".
After police seized the computer in question, White told them he had looked at "normal" pornography on the computer.
On January 18, police conducted a forensic analysis of the files stored on White's computer. This revealed nearly 6000 images of child pornography and 236 videos.
The scan showed White had accessed the files using a virtual private network, to hide his tracks, and had been collecting images and videos since 2016.
The folders contained a "significant" number of files showing prepubescent girls, with some of the victims under six years old.
Court documents state, in 2020 White would login on a daily basis and would access the user associated with the child pornography files when he started work at 5am, prior to his wife - who was also his business partner - starting work at their shared home office at 7am.
During this period, the documents state there were only two gaps when White did not access the files, once when on a holiday in Western Australia in February, and once on the day his daughter was born.
In sentencing White, Judge Andrew Haesler said White's heavy drinking had already strained the marriage, but the charges had led to its collapse.
Judge Haesler characterised White's behaviour as a "callous and predatory crime".
"Every occasion upon which such material is accessed or viewed encourages further production of such material, [as such] significant penalties have to be imposed," he said.
Taking into account White's guilty plea, Judge Haesler sentenced White to two years and four months in jail with a non parole period of one year and two months.
White will be eligible for release from January 23, 2024.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.