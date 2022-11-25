Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Tenants forced to make sacrifices as Wollongong rents continue to surge: Everybody's Home data

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:36pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong PhD student Muhammad Sarwar is impacted by surging rents, but low vacancy rates in a competitive market make finding somewhere else almost impossible. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Wollongong tenants are paying up to more than $70 more than they did a year ago, new data has revealed - a situation which has choked the budgets of many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.