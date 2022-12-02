Masterclass in elegance in Kiama

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 4 | Car 4
Palatial in size, this stunning Hamptons home has three vast living areas plus an office and library.
"The sheer size of every room and the impeccable quality of the building and inclusions are amazing," sales executive Greg Crumpton of Stone Real Estate said. "The home is in a semi-rural cul-de-sac, in a sought-after neighbourhood of substantial homes on mostly larger blocks and small acreage."
The opulent formal entry draws you in with its high ceilings and hardwood floors.
The formal and informal living areas open to lovely entertaining areas and tranquil gardens.
With a spacious master bedroom boasting double entry doors to overlook the verandah and lush palms.
The kitchen has plenty of space, high end appliances and a walk-in pantry all attached to the family and dining with a cosy wood fire.
Also four great bathrooms and a powder room, storage, ducted air-conditioning and potential for a wine cellar.
You will love the impressive pool area which has man-made rocks and a waterfall that resemble a natural swimming hole. Also multi-purpose garaging for at least four cars.
"This substantial home on about 1314sqm would best suit a larger family, multi-generational family or guest/holiday accommodation," Greg added.
