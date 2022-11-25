A Balgownie meth dealer was making almost daily trips up Appin Road to meet his Campbelltown supplier, bringing back with him thousands of dollars-worth of the drug ice to sell on the streets of the Illawarra.
Details of the unsophisticated operation were revealed in Wollongong District Court on Thursday when the Campbelltown man, Brock McKeown, was sentenced to up to four years in jail for dealing over half a kilo of methylamphetamine between August and September last year.
McKeown, 38, pleaded guilty to one charge of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.
The court heard that McKeown was effectively a warehouse in the drug supply chain, portioning large quantities of the drug to be sold to street level dealers, in this case Balgownie man Matthew Lincoln.
McKeown's barrister, Zaid Khan said his client was in the middle of the drug hierarchy but that there was nothing "sophisticated" about the transactions.
"McKeown used rudimentary codewords, readily decipherable, [with] no encryption or sophisticated communication devices," Mr Khan said.
"There was some degree of efficiency and success in its simplicity, but not indicative of any ingenuity or the shrewdness of a master criminal.
"It was as basic as, this is how much I want, where can I meet you."
Wollongong police formed Strike Force Nitrogen to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in the Illawarra region, court documents state. Through electronic surveillance, police began to follow Lincoln.
This led them to McKeown, Lincoln's "upline supplier", who would sell ounces - 28 grams - at a time to the Balgownie man.
During the time they were under supervision by police in late August and early September last year, the pair would meet on a daily basis at service stations, a McDonalds and back streets in the Appin and Campbelltown areas, often driving in hired cars and meeting at all hours.
McKeown would sell an ounce of methylamphetamine to Lincoln for $8000, but despite the large quantities of cash involved lived a modest lifestyle, avoiding the flash cars and other trappings associated with underworld figures.
The court heard that McKeown was drawn into the drug trade after becoming a user himself and taking 'ice' to work long and late hours. During the COVID downturn, with less chance for work, McKeown increased his drug use and found it easier to support himself on the black market, rather than through legal employment.
On September 28, police stepped in and followed Lincoln to Campbelltown. At 1.42am, police saw McKeown walk out of a house with a white bag and get into the back of Lincoln's car.
As Lincoln started to drive away, police blocked the car and arrested Lincoln and McKeown. Police then searched the car, found one envelope with $10,000 in cash and 35 grams of methylamphetamine in two freezer bags, as well as smaller amounts of cash.
A further search of McKeown's home found a computer hard drive, a bag containing ammunition, $950 in cash and green vegetable matter and seeds.
In total, across the transactions police observed, McKeown shifted 507.5 grams of methylamphetamine, worth about $143,000.
Sentencing McKeown on Thursday, Judge Andrew Haesler said while McKeown profited, the Illawarra felt the brunt of the drug's effects.
"Half a kilo was consumed by individual users and day in day out the community experiences the depredations of people who commit crimes while affected by methylamphetamine, or who want to obtain funds to obtain methylamphetamine," he said.
Based on the amount of drugs McKeown supplied, Judge Haesler imposed a sentence of four years and one month, with a non parole period of two years and one month.
With time already served, McKeown will be eligible for parole on 27 October 2023.
Lincoln was separately sentenced in October in Wollongong Local Court to two years behind bars with an eighteen month non-parole period. Lincoln has appealed his sentence.
