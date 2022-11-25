The Nowra Showground came alive as mob celebrated four decades of the South Coast Medical Service Aboriginal Corporation on Friday.
Elders and school students united in song and dance to champion and reflect on the incredible work done by so many part of the organisation.
"We are taking time to reflect on the many people who have worked so hard to make the organisation what it is today," the corporation's CEO Craig Ardler said. "We honour their courage and memory, and express our tremendous gratitude".
In 1982, Jane Ardler along with a number of local leaders formed the corporation, with the aim of achieving accessible and effective health care for Aboriginal communities with a focus on prevention and self-determination.
The service started with just a single doctor working one day in a small meeting room at the cultural centre in Nowra.
Now 40 years on, the corporation has a proud team of over 120 employees, spread across eight locations, spanning from the head office in Nowra down to the Victorian border.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
