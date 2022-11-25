Boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Woonona

Illawarra Mercury
Boy airlifted to hospital after hit by a car in Woonona

Updated November 25 2022 - 6:46pm, first published 4:03pm
A seven-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital in Sydney after he was hit by a vehicle after school in Woonona.

