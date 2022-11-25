Boy airlifted to hospital after hit by a car in Woonona

A seven-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital in Sydney after he was hit by a vehicle after school in Woonona.
It's understood the boy was dropped off on Hillcrest Avenue, Woonona after attending Waniora Public School before being hit by the vehicle.
Ambulance and police attended the scene about 3:30pm on Friday and a Toll helicopter landed in Balls Paddock where he was treated and then moved to hospital in Sydney.
At this stage, his condition is unknown but it is understood he has been taken to Sydney Children's Hospital just as a precaution.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.