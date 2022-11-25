The surge of anguish that has been unleashed in the United States has been felt deeply in Wollongong as mourners gathered to remember the victims and survivors of a shooting last week.
A gunman allegedly killed five people and injured 18 others inside Club Q, an LGBTQIA+ venue known as a "safe haven", before patrons confronted and stopped him. A 22-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime.
Grey clouds rolled overhead as dozens joined at Flagstaff Hill for a sombre vigil on Friday, with speakers offering words of comfort and solidarity for those who were hurting in the wake of the tragedy.
Social worker Sid Littlewood said while far away, hearing of the attack felt deeply personal for many in Wollongong.
"From local members of our drag community being beat up, to the homophobic and anti-Semitic posters being put up in our streets ... it makes sense that we feel an attack like this deeply too," they said to the crowd.
"But our pride never sleeps, we will continue to dance, we will hold each other close and we will mourn the lives of these beautiful people.
"And then we will fight like hell for the living."
Sid read out the names of the five people who died - Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance and Ashley Paugh - as well as the army veteran Richard Fierro and an unidentified woman who confronted the alleged shooter.
Sid added their quick intervention and "bravery" shows violence won't be tolerated.
"One message is clear, we are the ones that keep each other safe," Sid said. "We need to demand that all spaces are safe for us."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
