Outpouring of grief as Wollongong remembers victims of Colorado Springs shooting

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 25 2022 - 9:18pm, first published 8:00pm
Wollongong drag queen Polly Tickle Powers and social worker Sid Littlewood took to a crowd at a sombre vigil to pay tribute to the Colorado Springs shooting victims.

The surge of anguish that has been unleashed in the United States has been felt deeply in Wollongong as mourners gathered to remember the victims and survivors of a shooting last week.

