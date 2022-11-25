Nighttime roadwork will affect motorists travelling on the M1 Princes Motorway and Mount Ousley Road this coming week.
The M1 Princes Motorway will close in both directions between Waterfall and Bulli Tops between 8pm and 4am for four nights, starting Sunday, November 27.
This is to allow for maintenance work, which will include trimming vegetation, clearing drains, litter collection, and repairing the road surface, guardrail and signs.
Motorists will have to detour via the Princes Highway, which is expected to add about 10 minutes to the journey.
Meanwhile, surveying work will take place on Mount Ousley Road from 7.30pm to 4am for five consecutive nights, starting Sunday.
One of three northbound lanes will be closed, and the speed limit will drop to 60 km/h.
Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
