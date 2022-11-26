The crew of naval patrol boat HMAS Wollongong have visited their vessel's namesake city for a final time.
They marched in the city's CBD on Saturday after being granted Freedom of Entry, an honour traditionally bestowed upon a decommissioning vessel.
HMAS Wollongong will be decommissioned on December 8, after 15 years of service.
Her crew were greeted with applause and cheers from the public as they made their way down Crown Street Mall, where they presented the scroll that afforded them Freedom of Entry.
It is tradition that the youngest crew member on board carry the vessel's life ring at the front of the march, and that honour fell to Able Seaman Alannah Hutchinson.
HMAS Wollongong is the 20-year-old's first posting.
"I feel very proud. This is not something you get to experience every day," Able Seaman Hutchinson said.
Leading Seaman Jarrod Brown, a maritime logistics chef, has spent almost two years aboard HMAS Wollongong.
He said the occasion sparked a lot of emotions.
While it was exciting and he was grateful to the city for hosting the crew, it was also a bittersweet moment.
"It's going to be sad to see such a reliable vessel on the way out, but... it's been a great posting," Leading Seaman Brown said.
Chief Petty Officer Tara-Ann Wilson said she felt proud and privileged to be a part of such a special moment.
"It is very sad [HMAS Wollongong being decommissioned], but at the same time she's worked really hard over the last 15 years," Chief Petty Officer Wilson said.
"It might be a bit of metal, but she is our home... She's very special to everyone."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
