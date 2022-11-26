A man accused of whacking a police officer in the head with his handcuffed wrists as he tried to walk away from the scene of his own arrest has faced a Wollongong court.
Adam Troy McKillop, 47, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Saturday from the holding cells, following his arrest the day before.
Documents tendered to the court said police on patrol were driving behind a white Ford Laser on Flagstaff Road in Lake Heights about 11.30am on Friday when they saw it veer towards the kerb and the other side of the road several times.
It appeared that the people inside were arguing, yelling and waving their arms.
The officers directed the driver to pull over for drug and alcohol testing, and allegedly found McKillop in the driver's seat, with two women as passengers.
When asked for his licence, the Berkeley man allegedly told the officers he did not have it in his possession.
A breath test returned a negative result, but the drug test was positive for cannabis and methamphetamine.
The officers told McKillop they were arresting him for secondary testing and led him to the rear of the vehicle before trying to search him.
However, he allegedly pulled away from the officers, flailed his arms around and started yelling that they were breaching safe work practices by searching him at the roadway.
The officers handcuffed him - at which point he allegedly yelled for one of the women to film it - and a search revealed nothing of interest.
One of the officers then escorted McKillop to the footpath but he allegedly became agitated and started yelling again about safe work practices, before starting to walk quickly away.
As the officer tried to grab his arm, McKillop is accused of hitting the officer's hand with his handcuffed wrists.
The officer tried to get hold of him again but this time he allegedly raised his handcuffed wrists and forcefully hit the officer to the head.
The officer got him to the ground and his colleague came to assist.
In the meantime, one of the women, who was not identified, got in the car and drove it away, despite instructions to remain.
McKillop was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and a secondary drug testing sample was taken and sent for analysis.
Checks revealed an apprehended domestic violence order prohibited him from contacting one of the women who was in the vehicle.
McKillop was charged with assaulting a police officer, contravening an apprehended violence order, and driving without carrying a licence.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said McKillop suffered from depression and was an Indigenous man, two factors that would make him vulnerable in custody.
Ms Ozer asked the court to give McKillop, who had been out on bail at the time, one more chance to comply, suggesting an additional condition that he not drink or take drugs.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Coby Davis opposed bail, noting McKillop had recently been released on bail.
"He is a person who is incapable of compliance with bail," she said.
Registrar Peter Ritchie said McKillop's record was littered with breaches of bail, detention applications and failures to appear.
McKillop was released from custody four days before the alleged offences, he said, and McKillop had not demonstrated why his detention was not justified.
McKillop's application was refused and the matter was adjourned to Monday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
