The Socceroos have registered their first World Cup win in 12 years and in doing so have kept their World Cup round of 16 hopes alive following their nail-biting 1-0 win over Tunisia.
The win means the Socceroos sit in second spot with just one game to play in the group stages.
A first half header to Mitchell Duke proved the difference between the two sides.
There was only the sole change made by Graham Arnold from their 4-1 loss to France in their opening group game, Fran Karacic coming into the side following Nathaniel Atkinson's ankle injury forcing him out of the match, which meant Kiama-born Kye Rowles started at the heart of defence once more.
After starting the game the brighter of the two, the Socceroos took the lead midway through the first half, with Duke flicking on a header thanks to a deflected Craig Goodwin cross.
The Socceroos went into the break one goal to the good and were halfway to their first World Cup win since 2010.
The match moved into the second half and Tunisia had the better of proceedings to start, but the Socceroos slowly got their way back into the contest.
Substitute Jamie Maclaren found himself some space in a rare chance for Australia in the second half. The Melbourne City striker whipped in a low cross to the outstretched leg of Matt Leckie, but couldn't get anything on it.
As the game wore on, Tunisia got better and there was a barrage that the Socceroos had to handle.
But in the end Australia stood strong, holding out 1-0 winners. The Socceroos will await the result between France and Denmark played in the early hours of the morning (AEDT).
Australia will likely need just a draw against Denmark to progress to the knockout stages.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
