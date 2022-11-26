Illawarra Mercury
Socceroos break World Cup drought and keep World Cup knockout hopes alive

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 26 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 11:00pm
Mitch Duke celebrates his first half goal against Tunisia, the difference between the two sides. Picture - Getty

The Socceroos have registered their first World Cup win in 12 years and in doing so have kept their World Cup round of 16 hopes alive following their nail-biting 1-0 win over Tunisia.

