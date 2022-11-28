Illawarra Mercury
Appin massacre site listed on State Heritage Register

Updated November 28 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 2:40pm
The view of some of the Appin massacre heritage-listed site from Quarter Sessions Road. Picture by Heritage NSW.

The site of a massacre near Appin where at least 14 Aboriginal people were murdered by British soldiers has been added to the state's heritage register, affording it legal recognition and protection.

