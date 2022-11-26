A young boy has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital after a crash involving a truck and an electric scooter in Primbee.
The crash occurred on Jones Avenue about 11.50am.
Paramedics treated the boy for chest injuries at the scene.
He was then flown to Sydney Children's Hospital in a stable condition.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
