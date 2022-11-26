Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Illawarra's Socceroo fans celebrate Australia's World Cup win over Tunisia

By Newsroom
Updated November 27 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mitch Duke can't remember a better feeling than scoring for the Socceroos in the World Cup and there were plenty of football fans across the Illawarra who agreed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.