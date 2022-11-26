Mitch Duke can't remember a better feeling than scoring for the Socceroos in the World Cup and there were plenty of football fans across the Illawarra who agreed.
"It's the best moment in my life," Duke said of the strike that won Australia its World Cup match against Tunisia on Saturday night.
"It was pure ecstasy, it was crazy moment for me."
The 23rd-minute goal went down pretty well at The Fraternity Club, too.
Duke's strike vindicated the faith, questioned by many, that coach Graham Arnold put in him when they first met at the Central Coast Mariners 12 years ago.
Duke's journey has since taken him to Japan, back to Australia and the Western Sydney Wanderers, to Saudi Arabia, back to the Wanderers again and then again to Japan for second-tier Fagiano Okayama.
Now, in Qatar, Duke is the eighth Australian to score at a World Cup.
With one game to play before the knockout phase, Australia is now in second spot on the ladder - with a real opportunity to make history.
France, after beating Denmark 2-1 on Saturday night, sits on top the Group D ladder with two wins from its two games.
Australia is second, two points ahead of Denmark and Tunisia.
The Socceroos play Denmark next on Thursday at 2am.
