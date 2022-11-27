Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

North Wollongong Lifesavers row 12-hours straight for Multiple Sclerosis

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 27 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy Schulze, Education officer and age manager for nippers and Anthony Dosseto, Chief Training Officer at the North Wollongong Surf Club. Picture by Anna Warr

The North Wollongong Surf Life Saving community rowed for 12-hours straight on Sunday, putting their bodies on the line to raise money for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.