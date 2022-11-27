North Wollongong Lifesavers row 12-hours straight for Multiple Sclerosis

The North Wollongong Surf Life Saving community rowed for 12-hours straight on Sunday, putting their bodies on the line to raise money for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.
Using rowing machines outside the new clubhouse at North Wollongong Beach, a team of 30 members took 20-minute shifts on the rowing machines from 6am to 6pm, pulling in members of the public off the beach to take a turn, too.
The debilitating disease is close to the club's heart - passionate North Gong club member and local Belle Garth suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, and she's the inspiration behind the club's dedication to fundraising.
Chief Training Officer Anthony Dosetto, who is Ms Garth's partner, said the club had already raised more than $1500 for the cause, and he hoped to see the number keep creeping up.
"One of the saddest features of this disease is people get diagnosed quite young - people in their 20's get diagnosed with MS," Mr Dosetto said.
When Mr Dosetto first created the roster, he had himself down for eight hours of rowing, but he was spared the gruelling effort as more club members jumped on board for the cause.
The 12-hour rowing challenge is a part of an Australia-wide series of "mega challenge events" to raise money for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.
Mr Dosetto said people wishing to donate to the cause can follow this link.
