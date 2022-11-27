Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Oak Flats High School celebrates 60 years

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 28 2022 - 9:01am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was 60 years ago that Grant Munro walked through the gates of Oak Flats High School as one of its first students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.