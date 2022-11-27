It was 60 years ago that Grant Munro walked through the gates of Oak Flats High School as one of its first students.
He returned at the weekend to celebrate the school's 60th anniversary, alongside hundreds of past, present and future students, teachers and families.
"Fond memories, I enjoyed school because I wanted to go as far as I could with my education, and it was a good bunch of kids," Mr Munro said.
He also had kind words for his teachers, noting in particular geography teacher Mr Morrell: "It was always fun to be in his class".
Joining him was his sister Rhonda, who started first form (now year seven) at Oak Flats High School in 1964.
She wanted to come along and celebrate the anniversary for nostalgic reasons.
"It's so much bigger than it was then," Ms Munro said, adding that it was also much nicer.
"I would like to be going to school here now," she said with a laugh.
The school runs in the family's history: Ms Munro's son James Gale attended, and her 11-year-old grandson Dylan Emerton plans to start year seven there in 2024, exactly 60 years after she did.
"It feels pretty special to come to this one school and see its progress
For many, the day presented an opportunity to catch up with old friends.
A number of people from the school's 1965 first form class attended, some travelling from as far afield as Tasmania and Queensland to be there.
Among them was Eveline Ramsay, nee Mohr, who came down from Port Macquarie.
"I think it was important for us because most of us are 70, 71 now, to renew those memories of friendship, pranks, all the things we used to do," Mrs Ramsay said.
Her fellow classmates, Virginia and Brian Castray, recalled one of those pranks involving a girl driving her Mini Minor down the hallway and parking it in front of the principal's office.
The couple met in first form and got together in fifth form, or year 11.
Their children and grandchildren also attended the school.
To celebrate its milestone, Oak Flats High School hosted a festival that featured music, science demonstrations, a reptile exhibit, sausage sizzle, showground rides and more.
The school's community engagement officer, Georgina Element, played a big part in organising the event and collating the school's history.
Mrs Element said she relied on the school magazine, the Casuarina, to obtain much of the history but it did not stretch back to the school's opening.
For its early years, she relied on the memories of people like Mr Munro and his former classmates.
"The highlight has been meeting them - I feel like I've made new friends," Mrs Element said.
Seeing the old schoolmates sing the school song - which many in the school community now did not even know existed - was another highlight, she said.
Mrs Element said she wanted to ensure the former students felt like their history was valued and respected, while showing the current students they were part of a bigger community.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
