Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Two-vehicle crash in Albion Park

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 28 2022 - 9:02am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

Paramedics have treated one person following a two-vehicle crash in Albion Park that left a car on its roof, but no one has needed hospitalisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.