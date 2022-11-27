Paramedics have treated one person following a two-vehicle crash in Albion Park that left a car on its roof, but no one has needed hospitalisation.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Terry Street, near Hughes Drive, about 7.05am on Monday morning.
Paramedics treated a teenage boy at the scene for shock, but he did not need to go to hospital.
One car rolled onto its roof.
The crash affected traffic through the area.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
