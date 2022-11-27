Vehicle hanging off edge after crashing on Macquarie Pass

A vehicle is hanging off the edge of the road on Macquarie Pass after a crash on Monday morning.
The crash happened on the Illawarra Highway near Mount Murray Road about 8am.
Emergency services are attending.
More to come.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
