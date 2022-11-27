Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Vehicle hanging off edge after crashing on Macquarie Pass

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 28 2022 - 10:05am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The traffic queue between both hairpins. Picture by Jess Ghali, Macquarie Pass Daily Road Users Group

Two vehicles have been towed from the scene of a crash that left one of them teetering precariously over the edge of a drop on Macquarie Pass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.