Two vehicles have been towed from the scene of a crash that left one of them teetering precariously over the edge of a drop on Macquarie Pass.
The crash happened on the Illawarra Highway near Mount Murray Road before 8am.
The occupants got themselves out of the vehicles and no one needed to go to hospital.
The Rural Fire Service, police and paramedics attended, as did the Transport Management Centre traffic controller.
