EDITORIAL
Rape survivor Bianca has a tattoo on her arm, which reads: "Fierce, strong, tenacious, determined".
Listening to the confronting speech she gave on Monday, it is clear that those words could not be more apt - and that the Illawarra has an extraordinary facility in the newly opened Ramsay Clinic Thirroul.
As Australia's first women's-only trauma focused hospital, it will give so many women the chance to access treatment that focuses on their trauma - and looking at what has happened to them, rather than blaming them for their reaction to it.
This shift in perspective was life-changing for Bianca, who felt defeated after nearly a decade of seeking help after three rapes at the hands of the same perpetrator, amid failures in the mental health system.
When she met psychiatrist Dr Karen Williams, and subsequently became part of the first intake at the clinic, her life changed.
"I am eight days away from one whole year of no self harm - this is the longest I've ever gone from hurting myself since I was raped," she told attendees at the opening.
But Bianca also pointed out the services there will not be available to all who need it.
"It's my wish that these hospitals are available to both public and private patients - everybody deserves help and nobody should have to beg for it," she said.
Indeed, while Ramsay is to be congratulated for its investment and commitment for helping women, trauma is not an issue limited to women who can afford to pay.
Additionally, women escaping domestic violence or sexual assault need more than just clinical help. Which is where the other Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre comes in.
Led by vocal women's champion Sally Stevenson the CEO of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, this publicly funded centre would work hand-in-hand with a service like the Thirroul clinic to make sure women are supported every step of the way.
So far, the recovery centre has got five year's worth of operational funds from the federal government, but talks are ongoing with the NSW Government over a location and the money to actually build it.
There's movement in the right direction to get it up and running, but with around one in four Australian women experiencing physical or sexual violence by a current or former partner and the same number experiencing emotional abuse it's overdue.
Luckily, "fierce, strong, tenacious and determined" are words that also describe advocates like Dr Williams and Ms Stevenson. With their help, our region could become a world-leading example of how to help victim-survivors thrive, like Bianca.
