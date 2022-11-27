Your guide to Christmas carols in the Illawarra 2022

O come all ye carol singers, it's that time again!
In the lead up to Christmas, carolling events are being held across the region in the coming weeks. Find an event near you ...
When: Friday, December 9, 6pm-9pm
What: Shellharbour City Council has moved its annual carols festivities from Reddall Reserve to the showground to cater for the growing suburbs of Albion Park, Calderwood and Tullimbar.
The venue isn't the only change to the much-loved carolling event. As well as the usual performances from local schools, community choirs and musicians, the council has promised acrobatics, games, a circus play zone - and plenty of Christmas magic. Details.
When: Saturday, December 10, from 5.30pm to 9.30pm
What: Special guest artists and local performers will lead the singing, which concludes with a spectacular fireworks display. There will be free face painting and activities for the little ones, carnival rides, a BBQ and a range of food vendors. Details.
When: Saturday, December 10, 6pm to 9pm
What: The Combined Churches of Helensburgh and Stanwell Park will host an event for locals, with the fun, food and drink from 6pm and carols from 7.30pm. Details.
When: Tuesday, December 13, 6.45pm to 8.45pm
What: Two hours of singing along to well-loved carols while re-connecting with friends, family and community. Details.
When: Friday, December 16, 5pm to 9pm
What: This free event presented by Laughter House includes live music, carols, food trucks, a licenced bar, and circus drop zone. Details.
When: Saturday, December 17 from 3pm-9pm
What: Kembla Grange Racecourse will play host to boutique stalls, food trucks, activities, Santa, live music - and carols. Details.
When: Sunday, December 18, 4pm-7pm
What: The Lighthouse Church has organised an animal farm, face painting, festive crafts, a colouring competition and Christmas elves from 4pm to 6pm, with the final hour devoted to a singalong accompanied by the Woolshed band. Food available from Fine Spun cafe. Details.
When: Over three days, from Thursday to Saturday, December 22-24, 6pm to 9pm.
What: Head to the Fraternity Club for some heartwarming carols, a live nativity scene, farmyard animals and a photo opportunity with Mary and Joseph in the manger. Details.
Would you like to us to include your event? Email us at news@illawarramercury.com.au.
