A woman stands accused of stealing from a Warrawong store after she and another woman were allegedly captured on CCTV leaving with bags of goods they apparently hadn't paid for.
Amy Louise Henderson, 39, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, charged with larceny, having goods suspected of being stolen in her possession, and having goods suspected of being stolen in a motor vehicle.
Court documents said the Kanahooka woman and her co-accused went to Warrawong Plaza with a third woman, who was yet to be identified, on Friday and attended a number of shops, including TK Maxx.
Security personnel were told they were stealing and upon reviewing the CCTV footage, they allegedly saw Henderson and her co-accused leaving the shop, each carrying a bag with goods it appeared they had not paid for.
The security guards found the women in the car park and police attended a short time later.
Police asked Henderson if she had any stolen goods or illegal items, to which she replied: "No, but there are some needles in there" and removed syringes from her handbag.
But also in her handbag, police alleged, there were three tops and a pair of shorts and it appeared the price tags of the shorts and one top had recently been removed as the plastic that attached them to the clothing was still threaded through the size tags.
Police said the other items appeared brand new and Henderson allegedly also had full bottles of Domestos and Vanish cleaning products.
The documents said Henderson told officers she was homeless and that was why she had the clothing and cleaning products in her bag.
Meanwhile, police also allegedly found clothing, shoes, handbags, purses, candles, fabric dye, speakers, beauty products and a number of other items in Henderson's co-accused's car.
The court documents said the majority of these were from TK Maxx and still had the electronic security tags attached, a number of which were wrapped in aluminium foil.
Henderson maintained she had not stolen anything.
In court, defence lawyer Emel Ozer said that if Henderson were found guilty she was unlikely to receive the maximum penalty.
Ms Ozer also said the prosecution's case was "not the strongest" and nothing in the allegations suggested that the CCTV footage showed Henderson stealing any items.
The court heard Henderson suffered from mental illnesses, which Ms Ozer said would make her vulnerable in custody.
She proposed Henderson could be prohibited from Warrawong if granted bail.
But Sergeant Coby Davis said Henderson was on bail on a charge of aggravated break and enter at the time of this alleged offending.
She said it appeared bail conditions did not deter Henderson from allegedly committing offences.
Registrar Peter Ritchie said it was unlikely Henderson would receive a full-time jail sentence if convicted and she would be vulnerable in custody.
He granted Henderson bail, with conditions that she report to police daily, not contact her co-accused, and not enter Warrawong Plaza.
Henderson will return to court at the end of the month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
