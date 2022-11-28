Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong author Dr Peter Edwell shortlisted for Prime Minister's literary awards

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 28 2022 - 6:42pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skullduggery, the Archibald Prize and a Wollongong connection

When Wollongong historian Dr Peter Edwell discovered a family connection to a controversial court case sparking a nationwide debate, he was inspired to turn his investigations into a book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.