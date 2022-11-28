Skullduggery, the Archibald Prize and a Wollongong connection

When Wollongong historian Dr Peter Edwell discovered a family connection to a controversial court case sparking a nationwide debate, he was inspired to turn his investigations into a book.
Now, about six years on, Dr Edwell's book has been shortlisted for the Prime Minister's literary awards.
Titled, The Case That Stopped a Nation, the thorough telling of the 1944 Archibald Prize scandal is one of the five books shortlisted in the non-fiction category.
The Macquarie University lecturer was over the moon when he found out his book had made the cut.
"I was having breakfast when I received a text from my friend saying congratulations and I asked what for, that's when he told me about my book being shortlisted for the Prime Minister's literary awards," Dr Edwell said.
"I couldn't believe it."
The publishers told Dr Edwell they were nominating his book for the awards in February but he didn't think much of it at the time.
"I'm quite honoured, I was reading the other books in the category and they are amazing. I feel great to be amongst them," he said.
Dr Edwell's book is all about the case concerning artist William Dobell's portrait of Joshua Smith which drew a range of critical remarks from big Australian names at the time.
"The portrait just struck a cord and set off furious debate about all sorts of different elements of portraiture and art at the time and it wound up in a big Supreme Court case in Sydney," he said.
A group of artists protested to have the award overturned and even though they failed in making that happen, the case became so big that it was competing with the war in the pages of newspapers, Dr Edwell said.
"There were claims in the newspaper about skullduggery going on, and behind the scenes there were suggestions that the portrait depicted Joshua Smith in an effeminate way," he said.
Those claims, Dr Edwell discovered, came from his great-aunt and artist Mary Edwell-Burke.
"The family connection is what drew me into it initially and then I realised this court case had never had a full study done," he said.
The rigorous process of compiling the literary work took Dr Edwell about five to six years.
"From the beginning of the research, till I finished the manuscript and all the editing and then indexing was done, I'd say it was probably five or six years," he said.
Even though Dr Edwell was working on the book all the while balancing his full-time job as a university lecturer, he never for a fleeting second considered giving up.
"I just loved the project so much, I was very determined to get it done," he said.
Dr Edwell's advice to those looking to write a book is simple: love the project.
"Love the project and have confidence in your own voice because that is what will sustain you and keep you going when you feel like it's all getting too much," he said.
Winners of the 2022 Prime Minister's Literary Awards will be announced on Tuesday, December 13, in Launceston, Tasmania.
