Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Prof Justin Yerbury's quest to cure MND recognised

Updated November 28 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Justin Yerbury

Wollongong's Professor Justin Yerbury is a finalist in the national Health and Medical Research Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.