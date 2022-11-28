Prof Justin Yerbury's quest to cure MND recognised

Wollongong's Professor Justin Yerbury is a finalist in the national Health and Medical Research Awards.
An internationally respected leader in Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research who also suffers from the disease, Professor Yerbury's tireless commitment to MND advocacy and research have earned him a place as a finalist in the Advocacy category.
MND is a fatal disease that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, which affects the functioning of the muscles that controls movement. Having lost family members to the disease, including his mother and sister, Professor Yerbury has been driven to find a cure.
Professor Yerbury has shared his story and his research with the public, attracting over $11 million in research and philanthropic funding to the fight against MND and inspiring the next generation of young researchers.
He has also used his public platform to advocate for the needs of people with MND and their families - most recently during the pandemic, calling for those with disability and chronic diseases to be at the forefront of pandemic decision-making. Inside academia, Professor Yerbury has used his own experience as a researcher with MND to be a vocal advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the medical sector.
The Advocacy Award, sponsored by AbbVie, recognises exceptional contributions by an individual or team who has supported Australian communities through championing and raising awareness about the importance of health and medical research.
Research Australia CEO Nadia Levin commended Professor Yerbury for his advancements in MND research, noting his resilience in the face of numerous challenges.
"Professor Yerbury's research has transformed our understanding of a major hallmark of MND pathology and its link to motor neuron dysfunction, making trials of therapeutic strategies possible," Ms Levin said.
"Justin's accomplishments are only made more remarkable by the fact they've happened despite the pandemic disrupting access to his lab and as the challenges of MND have left him paralysed, unable to speak and unable to breathe independently.
"Professor Yerbury is a beacon of hope and resilience both inside and outside the lab. It truly is an honour to be recognising his outstanding efforts at this year's awards."
READ MORE: Prof Justin Yerbury to get keys to the city
Professor Yerbury said he was honoured to be recognised and thanked his colleagues for their hard work to improve the lives of Australians living with MND.
"We have come a long way in our understanding of MND, but there is still much work to be done," he said.
"My own personal condition is inextricably linked to the research that we are doing. I need to see this disease beaten into submission before I leave this world.
"By thinking outside the box, our lab has learned a lot about the molecular processes that cause MND. The next step is to translate that knowledge into therapies and the development of new drugs."
Earlier this year Prof Yerbury was awarded the Keys to the City of Wollongong and also won the prestigious 2022 Eureka Prize for Scientific Research.
Earlier this month Prof Yerbury received the award for Excellence in Medical Biological Sciences in the 2022 NSW Premier's Prizes for Science & Engineering.
"The Premier's Prize award winners list reads like a who's who of science in NSW. It is a great honour to be recognised and mentioned in the same breath as the previous winners," Prof Yerbury said
Distinguished Professor Antoine van Oijen, who nominated Professor Yerbury for the award, said he is an inspirational leader in his field.
"Justin's research on motor neurone disease (MND) is world leading. Justin is also a tireless advocate for MND patients and the changes he has effected in equity and accessibility policies are truly remarkable."
He also was made a member of the Order of Australia in 2020 and a year earlier was named Wollongong's Citizen of the Year in the Australia Day Awards.
Winners of the 19th Health and Medical Research Awards will be announced in Melbourne on December 8.
