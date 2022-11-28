Motorcyclist injured in crash at Albion Park Rail

A motorcyclist is being treated for injuries after he collided with a car on Princes Highway at Miall Way, Albion Park Rail.
The accident, which happened just after 3.30pm, caused significant delays at Albion Park Rail but has now been cleared.
Emergency services including police, ambulance and a Fire and Rescue crew attended.
The 50-year-old motorcyclist who remained conscious and breathing throughout was treated for arm and head injuries by paramedics at the scene. The car driver was believed to be uninjured.
The motorcyclist was taken to Wollongong hospital in an ambulance.
One of three southbound lanes on Princes Highway which remained closed for about two hours have now been cleared and reopened. Heavy traffic is easing.
Transport for NSW and a tow truck driver were also on the scene.
This article will be updated when more information is available.
