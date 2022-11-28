Shellharbour's SES unit has marked the fourth anniversary of the tragic death of much-loved member Billy Martin with a touching tribute on social media.
The Albion Park father collapsed and died from cardiac arrest while on the job as a SES volunteer on November 28, 2018.
"We pause today to remember our dear member, Mr Billy Martin who passed away in 2018 whilst supporting our community," the Facebook post read.
"May he continue to Rest In Peace. Forever a member of Shellharbour City SES."
The words were accompanied by an artwork of an SES member shedding a single tear, in front of an orange memorial ribbon.
News of Billy's death in late 2018 was met with an outpouring of grief, with many paying tribute to a generous man who was always willing to help others.
It was Billy's selfless nature that ultimately cost him his life.
The day began just like any other, but ended in heartbreak for his family.
The 39-year-old was serving the community clearing a tree downed by severe weather at Flinders when his heart gave out.
Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
At his funeral, hundreds of people including members of the SES orange army, who formed a guard of honour, paid tribute to a man with a cheeky and adventurous spirit.
His funeral service heard how he had open heart surgery at the age of just 18 months.
But, as SES chaplain Steven Hall told those who gathered, the challenges of his heart didn't confine him and it didn't define him.
Billy lived life to the fullest. He loved being outdoors with wife Jess and then nine-year-old daughter Amarni shredding mountains on their snowboards or cruising on the water in the family boat.
The snowboard placed at the bottom on Billy's coffin told of his sense of adventure. So, too, did the motorbike nearby. His orange hard hat sat atop the casket.
Billy is survived by Jess and Amarni. He also has two other children, Blake and Chloe, from a previous marriage.
