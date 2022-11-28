A 54-year-old woman from Young has been fined after trying to smuggle drugs into Nowra prison to give to her son.
Roelina Boenesch, 54, had a package containing crystal methamphetamine and morphine hidden in her waistband when entering South Coast Correctional Centre, according to police documents presented in Nowra Court.
When going through security, a sniffer dog detected the illicit substances and the mother-of-four was searched.
Prison officers found two small bags in the package, one containing a crystal-like substance and one containing a wafer-like substance.
The court heard that police attended the scene and determined the crystal-like substance was 2.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and the wafer-like substance was 2.4 grams of morphine.
Boenesch informed officers she did not know what the package held, however she was aware it was an illicit item, police documents said.
She was charged with two counts of bring/attempt to bring prohibited drug/plant into place of detention, which she subsequently pleaded guilty to.
Solicitor Stephanie Fowler who represented Boenesch told the court the defendant was delivering the package under instructions from her son in the facility.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said bringing illicit substances of any kind into a correctional facility was a "serious matter".
"Obviously, I don't need to tell you that, bringing drugs into custody is a serious offence," she said.
Solicitor Fowler told the court the defendant suffers from mental health issues as a result of her son's imprisonment and is remorseful for her actions.
Magistrate Viney said she had read the explanation stating the defendant was simply following her son's instructions and said she would "consider the mental issues" when ruling her judgment.
Magistrate Viney fined Boenesch $750 for each charge.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
