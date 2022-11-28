Illawarra Mercury
Batemans Bay's Oceanfarmr secures $1.45 million USD investment from Katapult VC

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:09am, first published 8:06am
Oceanfarmr CEO Ewan McAsh holds a basket of Sydney rock oysters at his family farm on the Clyde River, Batemans Bay.

Batemans Bay tech start-up Oceanfarmr has secured $1.45 million USD in funding to launch onto the global market.

