Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police charge man over alleged rape of woman in Shell Cove

Updated November 29 2022 - 1:11pm, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sexual assault allegedly happened at a Cove Boulevard shopping complex in Shell Cove. File picture.

Police have charged a Blackbutt man with allegedly raping a woman in Shell Cove on Melbourne Cup Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.