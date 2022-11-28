Police have charged a Blackbutt man with allegedly raping a woman in Shell Cove on Melbourne Cup Day.
Emergency services were called to a shopping complex on Cove Boulevard just before 7pm on November 1, to reports a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man she had met earlier that evening.
Police established a crime scene and conducted a forensic examination.
Detectives then established Strike Force Onix to further investigate the incident.
After extensive inquiries and a public appeal for information, a 49-year-old man went to Lake Illawarra Police Station about 6.30pm on Monday, where he was arrested.
He was subsequently charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear in Port Kembla Local Court on January 11.
